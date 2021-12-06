Old Delhi Street Food: Double Yolk Pizza Omelette

Sikandar-style Pizza Omelette.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
A signboard right outside the shop says Sikander Omelette and as the name suggests, Kaale Bhaiya does sell omelette with a major twist.
Double Yolk Egg.
Veggies added into eggs.
Extra cheese and shredded boiled egg.
Toasted bread over half-fry omelette.
Omelette pizza.
Loaded with veggies in double yolk eggs, with extra cheese on top, this Double Yolk Half-Fry Pizza can give tough competition to your favourite joints.
Sikander Omelette.
Situated in Chawri Bazar, Sikander Omelette sells Double Yolk Half-Fry Pizza Omelette at just Rs 150. Find the details below and rush to this place to have the best fusion food.
Shop Name : Sikander Omelette
Address : 1425, Sita Ram Bazaar, Old Delhi, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi
Timings : 6 pm-12 am
