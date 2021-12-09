Old Delhi Street Food: Afeem Wala Chaska Omelette

Sikandar Special Chaska Omelette
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
This egg-cellent chef from Chawri Bazar is known for egg-citing dishes. And one of them is Half Fry Omelette with Afeem wala Chaska on top.
Double yolk eggs with veggies.
Firstly, the half fry omelette is prepared using double yolk eggs in butter with veggies on top and kept aside. It might look like an ordinary omelette until Kaale Bhai, the owner of this food spot puts his special Afeem ka Chaska.
Afeem wala Chaska.
Afeem wala Chaska is cooked using veggies in butter and over loaded with grated boiled egg. The mixture is then boiled for 2-3 minutes and spread over the half fry omelette, which is prepared before.
Afeem Wala Chaska Omelette.
This Afeem wala Chaska will leave you high on eggs in just Rs 150. Find the details below for more more egg-citing dishes.
Shop Name: Sikander Omelettes
Address: 1425, Sita Ram Bazaar, Old Delhi, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi
Timings: 6pm - 11 pm