Cooking Falhari Thali With Dadi Maa for Navratri Fast

Remember the days when our grandparents used to tell the stories and significance of different festivals and we used to bombard them with our silly questions?
No matter where you are, home or away from home, you can still feel the warmth and cheer in the air during a festive season. And that season starts with everyone's favourite Durga Puja, the celebration of Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura and the nine days of fasting done by the devotees to celebrate the good over evil.
From hearing festival stories to preparing festive food, we've really come far. Bansal family's dadi prepared an easy-to-make Navratri thali with her grandkids – Gannu, Nano, and Siya.
With sabudana being the main ingredient, this thali is super healthy and tasty.
Kuttu Ki Puri is a must-have for your Navratri essentials. You can take 2 cups of buckwheat flour and add 1/2 tsp cumin powder with 1 tsp rock salt. Mix it well and knead it to a smooth dough by using warm water. Make small rolls from the dough, roll to a round circle and deep-fry them in hot oil.
Kuttu ki puri.
When Gannu failed at making round pooris.
Nano showing off her perfectly round sabudana tikkis.
Sabudana Tikki is a mouth-watering snack made of mashed potatoes and sago pearls to help you complete your fast easily. Soak the Sabudana pearls in water overnight and drain them the next day. Take 1 large boiled potato and mash it. In the mashed potato, mix green chillies, coriander, roasted peanuts, sendha namak and overnight soaked sabudana. Mix it well and form flat patties. Place Sabudana Tikki and fry it on medium flame until it turns golden brown.
Crispy and spicy sabudana tikki.
Kheer.
We understand that you can't say NO to kheer. So here is Vrat Ki Kheer for your sweet tooth. Heat 4 cups of milk and keep stirring it. Add 1/2 cup sama rice with some dry fruits. Then add 1/3 or 1/2 tsp sugar. Lastly, add a pinch of cardamom for fragrance. Stir it on low flame until thickened and bubbly.
Navratri Thali.
We hope your Falhari thali is sorted with these healthy yet delicious dishes.
