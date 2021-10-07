Cooking Falhari Thali With Dadi Maa for Navratri Fast

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Remember the days when our grandparents used to tell the stories and significance of different festivals and we used to bombard them with our silly questions?

No matter where you are, home or away from home, you can still feel the warmth and cheer in the air during a festive season. And that season starts with everyone's favourite Durga Puja, the celebration of Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura and the nine days of fasting done by the devotees to celebrate the good over evil.

From hearing festival stories to preparing festive food, we've really come far. Bansal family's dadi prepared an easy-to-make Navratri thali with her grandkids – Gannu, Nano, and Siya.