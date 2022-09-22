Street Food: Spice Up Your Taste Buds With Momos Chaat

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019What the food  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Street Food: Spice Up Your Taste Buds With Momos Chaat

Not your ordinary chaat, it’s Momos Chaat!
Muskan Singh
Momos with Indian twist.

(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)

Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Delhites love for Momos and Chaat is unmatchable. But what if you get the fusion of these two best street foods. Located in Delhi’s Janakpuri, this food joint serves Momos with Indian flavours.

Kukure Momos Chaat.

Kanha’s Momos Chaat is served with creamy curd, flavourful chutney and spices to give it a delicious twist.

Pin this location if you too want to try this combination.

Location: A4C, Mota Singh Marg, Janakpuri, New Delhi

Timings: 11AM-11PM

