Street Food: Spice Up Your Taste Buds With Momos Chaat

Momos with Indian twist.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Delhites love for Momos and Chaat is unmatchable. But what if you get the fusion of these two best street foods. Located in Delhi’s Janakpuri, this food joint serves Momos with Indian flavours.
Kukure Momos Chaat.
Kanha’s Momos Chaat is served with creamy curd, flavourful chutney and spices to give it a delicious twist.
Pin this location if you too want to try this combination.
Location: A4C, Mota Singh Marg, Janakpuri, New Delhi
Timings: 11AM-11PM
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)