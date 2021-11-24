Not An Ordinary Aloo Chaat, It's 'Lal' Aloo Ki Chaat

Old Delhi's Desi Aloo Chaat will leave you in tears of joy.
Zijah Sherwani
What The Food
Published:

Have You Tried Delhi 6's Lal Aloo Chaat?

(Photo: The Quint/ Kamran Akhter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Have You Tried Delhi 6's Lal Aloo Chaat?</p></div>

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

If you are not fond of spicy food then take it slow, because this Aloo Chaat is too hot to handle. Located in Chawri Bazar, New Ashok Chat Corner sells Lal Aloo Ki Chaat which can make your mouth burn (in a good way, of course).

Lal Aloo.

Unlike your regular Chaat, the potatoes used for this one are specially kept overnight in a furnace before being prepared with a mix of spices.

Kachalu.

Beside all the spices used in this Chaat, it also has Kachalu toppings. Crispy, fried and only found in Delhi.

Mango Chutney.

Loaded with cold curd, tamarind (imli) pulp and coriander-mint (dhaniya-pudina) paste, this Chaat also has mango chutney irrespective of the season.

Lal Aloo Ki Chaat.

Get this Spicy Red Aloo Chaat at just Rs 60 to enjoy a multitude of flavours in every bite.

