Not An Ordinary Aloo Chaat, It's 'Lal' Aloo Ki Chaat

Have You Tried Delhi 6's Lal Aloo Chaat?
(Photo: The Quint/ Kamran Akhter)
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
If you are not fond of spicy food then take it slow, because this Aloo Chaat is too hot to handle. Located in Chawri Bazar, New Ashok Chat Corner sells Lal Aloo Ki Chaat which can make your mouth burn (in a good way, of course).
Lal Aloo.
Unlike your regular Chaat, the potatoes used for this one are specially kept overnight in a furnace before being prepared with a mix of spices.
Kachalu.
Beside all the spices used in this Chaat, it also has Kachalu toppings. Crispy, fried and only found in Delhi.
Mango Chutney.
Loaded with cold curd, tamarind (imli) pulp and coriander-mint (dhaniya-pudina) paste, this Chaat also has mango chutney irrespective of the season.
Lal Aloo Ki Chaat.
Get this Spicy Red Aloo Chaat at just Rs 60 to enjoy a multitude of flavours in every bite.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)