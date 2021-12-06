Kulle Chaat: An Old Delhi Delicacy That'll Make Your Taste Buds Go Gaga

Fruit cups stuffed with spices.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Old Delhi never disappoints when it comes to food, and the proof is in Hira Lal Chaat Centre's Kulle Chaat. The 130-year-old shop at Chawri Bazar is known for its mouthwatering fruit-based chaat, stuffed with salt, spice, and everything nice.
Carved-out fruits and vegetables.
So what's with the name? 'Kulle' means kulhad (cup) – fruits and vegetables are first hollowed out so that they're shaped like a cup.
Apples and bananas hollowed out and stuffed with spices.
These fruit and vegetable cups are later stuffed with salt, spices, and lemon juice for that hot, tangy flavour.
Kulle Chaat, in all its glory.
Finally, the cups are topped with boiled chickpeas and pomegranate seeds. Voila, this Delhi-esque delicacy is set to make your taste buds go gaga.
Kulle Chaat being served at Hira Lal Chaat Centre.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)