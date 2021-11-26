7 Feet Ka Dosa | I Took the Challenge of Eating India's Biggest Dosa

Can you eat 7 feet Dosa?
(Photo: The Quint/ Erum Gour)
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
If they ask you how huge a Dosa can be, show them this Maharaja Bahubali Dosa and say nothing. Swami Shakti Sagar claims to serve India's biggest Dosa, and we went to see if that's even true.
Bahubali Dosa at Rs 800.
Unlike an ordinary Masala Dosa, the stuffing is served outside along with different flavourful Chutnies and spicy Sambar.
Mixed Aloo-Paneer Stuffing.
Red Chutney
Green Chutney
Spicy Sambar.
Coconut Chutney.
Bahubali Dosa with unlimited Chutney and your favourite Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun for desserts at only Rs 800.
What else do you want? Go, grab this meal with your family and friends.