7 Feet Ka Dosa | I Took the Challenge of Eating India's Biggest Dosa

A single Maharaja Bahubali Dosa is enough for your party!
Muskan Singh
What The Food
Published:

Can you eat 7 feet Dosa?

(Photo: The Quint/ Erum Gour)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Can you eat 7 feet Dosa?</p></div>

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

If they ask you how huge a Dosa can be, show them this Maharaja Bahubali Dosa and say nothing. Swami Shakti Sagar claims to serve India's biggest Dosa, and we went to see if that's even true.

Bahubali Dosa at Rs 800.

Unlike an ordinary Masala Dosa, the stuffing is served outside along with different flavourful Chutnies and spicy Sambar.

Mixed Aloo-Paneer Stuffing.

Red Chutney

Green Chutney

Spicy Sambar.

Coconut Chutney.

Bahubali Dosa with unlimited Chutney and your favourite Rasgulla and Gulab Jamun for desserts at only Rs 800.

What else do you want? Go, grab this meal with your family and friends.

