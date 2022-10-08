Gun Powder Wrap: A Healthy Roadside Delight To Satiate Your Hunger

Gun Powder Wrap for Rs 160.
Dear foodies,
No matter how healthy you eat, there's always a craving for street food. The mouthwatering temptations in every nook and corner of the city is hard to resist.
Similary, the love for rolls and wraps is irreplacable. But these street food too, come with dusting of maida, oil and greasy ingredients which ain't that healthy.
But fortunately, this food joint in Delhi's Tilak Nagar is a saviour. Known as 'Wrap Hut', this eatery is famous for its exotic veggies and is the most interesting and colourful stall one can find in the locality.
The owner, Chef Vikram started this food joint when he lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. He started experimenting with veggies to feed his mother who had kidney-related health problems at that time. And during the process, he came up with this healthy 'Gunpowder Wrap' which is now the top selling item of the menu.
Exotic veggies like zucchini, chinese cabbage, mushroom, broccoli, corn, onion, cucumber, and tomato are chopped and sautéed with some salt and pepper but no oil.
Chopped Veggies.
Sautéed Veggies.
Tortilla prepared using the juice of Beetroot is cooked over a pan with olive oil. This is followed by a topping of veggies coated in tangy sauces.
Beetroot tortilla.
Tortilla with loaded veggies.
Flavourful sauces topped on veggies.
Garnished with Red cabbage and Beetroot.
Gunpowder Wrap
Grab this Gunpowder Wrap for Rs 160 at the following address.
Address: Near Sat Manzil Sanatan Dharm Temple, Tilak Nagar
Timings: 4pm-11pm
Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
