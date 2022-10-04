Garba Night Food Challenge: Famous Gujarati Dishes Under Rs 150

Gujarati dishes in just Rs 150.
(Photo: Jhalak Jain/The Quint)
Festive season is here and join the club if you are also learning some Garba moves.
To binge on authentic Gujarati food, The Quint’s Muskan Singh took Rs 150 food challenge at Garba Night. Watch this video to find out what could be eaten in just Rs 150.
To start the food walk, we first tried Jetha Lal's favourite dish, Jalebi Fafda.
Rs 50 for a plate, this dish has a separate fan base that can binge on this Gujarati item without a pause.
Jalebi Fafda
With Rs 100 left in our pocket, we realised we cannot have all famous items such as Fafda, Thepla, and Khandvi. However, there is one more in the food world, Dabeli. Priced at Rs 40 per plate, each bite of the Dabeli will give you a blast of flavours.
Dabeli.
To end the food walk with Rs 60, we tried the famous Gola from Rajkot worth Rs 50.
And trust us, every bite was wholesome delight.
Rajkot ka famous Gola.
Cameraperson: Ribhu Chaterjee
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
