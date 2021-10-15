This Dussehra, Feast on Traditional Parsinde and Bakarkhani

Enjoy traditional food from comfort of your home.
The discerning influence of Indian history is its legacy of food from different communities. Some of these rare and hidden collection of recipes are from the Kayastha community who used to serve as legal advisors and accountants in Mughal dynasty.
To bridge the gap between you and these delicacies, which are difficult to find in restaurants, Venu Mathur Aunty takes you to her khaandani rasoi – Bageechi. This intimate and generations old Mathur's home kitchen offers the unearthed ancient cuisine which you can order from the comfort of your home and relish the dishes from the Mughal era.
Badam Parsinde.
First in the feast is the most prominent dish in the Kayastha universe, Badam Parsinde. The use of succulent meat with groundnuts makes it perfectly balanced, creamy, and flavourful. Parsinde is mildly spiced and so soft that the meat melts in your mouth.
Mutton Kofte.
Next in the menu is the meatball curry, Mutton Kofte. The round balls Kofta dipped in gravy is the best delight for meat lovers. These are served with Bedmi Poori.
Bakarkhani.
Bakarkhani is a mildly sweet, flat bread prepared in tandoor oven. This is sweet as well as savoury and goes with everything.
Aloo Ki Sabzi.
Aloo Ki Sabzi is the most satisfying potato simmered in curry and made with rich spices. Bedmi Poori generally goes with this potato curry.
Bedmi Poori.
Bedmi Puri, the deep- fried puri, is everyone's festive favourite to satiate their cravings. Your Kayastha cuisine feast is incomplete without these puris.
Feast on Kayastha cuisine.
Order from Bageechi, the family-run enterprise to relish the classic cuisine.
