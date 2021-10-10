Food Challenge: Satiate Your Hunger At Dussehra Mela Under Rs 100

Gorge on Street Food at Dussehra Mela.
(The Quint/Shruti Mathur)
Camera: Athar Rather
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Gone are the days when we get few bucks from parents to spend during Mela visit. The small amount used to hold the magic of maths and decision making process of when and where to spend. And what's better to relive those moments on this Dussehra. The food, toys, various rides and much more will give you the enormous joy and it gets even doubled due to 1 year gap. So we decided to take a challenge of Rs 100 to binge on food items at Dussehra Mela.
Stay tuned to find out if it's even possible to eat more than one or two food items under Rs 100.
Golgappe, the King of street food.
Call it Phuchka, Golgappe, Paanipuri or anything but the spice trip it offers to your taste buds, is something which can't be expressed through words. Binge on Golgappe at just Rs 20. And do not forget to take your sukhi papdi in the end.
Refreshing Meethe Paan.
After the spice trip what's better than Paan for refreshing the taste buds. Meethe Paan loaded with Gulkand and seasonal fruits at just Rs 20 is an absolute delight and a must-try.
Everyone's favourite Chole Bhature
And after the starters, what should be the Main course?
If it's about street food, Chole Bhature is the answer. The soft fluffy Bhature with spicy Chole is the ultimate happiness at just Rs 30.
Cotton Candy aka the OG
After starters and main course, we still left with Rs 30. And what's better than Cotton Candy to revisit childhood days. The sweet and flossy Cotton candy is one of that food which will make you nostalgic at just Rs 20.
Melt-in-mouth Gulab Jamun
Gulab Jamun an old school dessert and perfect food item to spend the last Rs 10.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)