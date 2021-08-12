Dohneiiong, A Khasi Pork Delicacy: Cook With Minimal Ingredients

This Meghalayan delicacy might have a difficult name but too easy to cook.
Tridip K Mandal & Muskan Singh
What The Food
Published:

This Meghalayan delicacy is a must-try.

|

(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>This Meghalayan delicacy is a must-try.</p></div>

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather

Looking for an easy Pork Dish recipe to try at home? Here is one with step by step procedure. Dohneiiong is a pork delicacy from Meghalaya's Khasi Tribe. "Doh" means Meat , "Jem" means Pork Intestine. Dohneiiong is prepared using paste of black sesame seeds – the most important ingredient.

Ingredients :

  1. Oil

  2. Pork belly

  3. Bay leaf

  4. 12-15 Garlic pods

  5. Salt

  6. Green chilli

  7. Bowl of chopped onions

  8. Black sesame seeds

Pork Belly

Black Sesame seeds

How to cook :

  • Roast sesame seeds on low flame

  • Roast the garlic

  • Make a paste of garlic and sesame seeds

  • Add oil

  • Add 2 bay leaves

  • Add chopped onions

  • Add salt to caramalise the onion

  • Add the meat when onions turn golden

  • Add chillies

  • Let it cook for 20 to 25 minutes

  • Add sesame paste and let it cook for 2 minutes

Try this delightful pork dish and serve it with hot steamed rice for a delicious weekend meal.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT