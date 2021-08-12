Dohneiiong, A Khasi Pork Delicacy: Cook With Minimal Ingredients

This Meghalayan delicacy is a must-try.
Looking for an easy Pork Dish recipe to try at home? Here is one with step by step procedure. Dohneiiong is a pork delicacy from Meghalaya's Khasi Tribe. "Doh" means Meat , "Jem" means Pork Intestine. Dohneiiong is prepared using paste of black sesame seeds – the most important ingredient.
Ingredients :
Oil
Pork belly
Bay leaf
12-15 Garlic pods
Salt
Green chilli
Bowl of chopped onions
Black sesame seeds
How to cook :
Roast sesame seeds on low flame
Roast the garlic
Make a paste of garlic and sesame seeds
Add oil
Add 2 bay leaves
Add chopped onions
Add salt to caramalise the onion
Add the meat when onions turn golden
Add chillies
Let it cook for 20 to 25 minutes
Add sesame paste and let it cook for 2 minutes
Try this delightful pork dish and serve it with hot steamed rice for a delicious weekend meal.
