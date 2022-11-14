Watch: This Uncle Rewards Students for Good Grades in the Most Unique Way

This Delhi uncle, who runs a fast-food stall, has devised an innovative way to reward students after exams.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Situated in Delhi's Rohini is every student's favourite spot - namely, Arun Kumar Dua's 'Food Point'. Fondly known as 'uncle' by the kids, Dua has devised an innovative way to reward the children who score well in exams - he provides them one free meal and lets them choose any dish from his stall.
This Children's Day, let's watch the story of Arun Dua and what prompted him to come up with this idea:
Food Point, run by Arun, has delicacies just like any other stall, but there's a fascinating story behind setting up the stall. On any given day you will see kids queueing up outside the stall, holding photocopies of their results. Arun provides free meals to students who score more than 60% in their exams. All they need to do is bring a photocopy of their report cards, and they get to eat any item from the menu.
Meet the man behind Food Point.
Hailing from Haryana's Rohtak, Arun Dua came to Delhi and started working in the property sector. When recession hit his line of work, he joined the fast-food business.
With help from his wife Reena, Arun set up a food joint to sell dishes like Moth Kachori, Kadi Chawal, Rajma Chawal. An interesting thing about their food stall was that all items were priced Rs 10.
When the pandemic hit, Arun's wife fell sick and had to undergo a surgery. Faced with financial difficulties, Arun was forced to sell his shop and the family went back to Rohtak. Friends and family supported the Duas, and they relocated to Delhi to start Food Point.
There, they introduced the concept of providing free food to kids who score more than 60% in their exams.
Students love Arun Dua and are all praise for the food he and his wife make. Arun also makes sure that the kids are entertained by singing songs from old movies.
Kids eating their favourite delicacies.
The preparation for the dishes.
Kids enjoying their food.
Address: F6/65, Sector-16, Rohini, Delhi
Time: 5PM-9:30PM
Cameraperson: Ribhu Chaterjee
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
Copy Editor: Tanisha Bagchi
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)