Chicken Ghee Roast: Spicy Karnataka Dish To Delight Your Senses

Love it or hate it, but this dish from Karnataka will make you cry. Don't say we didn't warn you. The CHICKEN GHEE ROAST, is a traditional recipe from the kitchen of Mangalorean households. Marinated chicken is roasted in ghee and cooked in spicy paste. The paste is prepared by dry roasting spices and grinding them with red chillies. 🌶