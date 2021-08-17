Chicken Ghee Roast: Spicy Karnataka Dish To Delight Your Senses

Enjoy this bliss without putting too much effort. Follow these easy steps to cook Chicken Ghee Roast.
Delight your taste buds with this spicy roasted Chicken.

(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Camera: Zijah Sherwani

Love it or hate it, but this dish from Karnataka will make you cry. Don't say we didn't warn you. The CHICKEN GHEE ROAST, is a traditional recipe from the kitchen of Mangalorean households. Marinated chicken is roasted in ghee and cooked in spicy paste. The paste is prepared by dry roasting spices and grinding them with red chillies. 🌶

INGREDIENTS

  1. 2 tbsp Coriander Seeds

  2. 2 tsp Fennel Seeds

  3. 2 tsp Cumin Seeds

  4. A Pinch of Fenugreek Seeds

  5. 1 tsp Black Pepper

  6. 10-12 Red Chillies

  7. 7 Garlic Cloves

  8. 5 Pieces of Soaked Tamarind

  9. 1 tsp Salt

  10. 2 tbsp Spoon Ghee

  11. 2 tsp Kashmiri Chilli Powder

  12. 1kg Chicen

  13. 1/2 Tsp Turmeric Powder

  14. 250g Curd

  15. 1 Lemon juice

  16. 1 tbsp Ghee

  17. 1 tsp Crushed Jaggery

  18. Curry Leaves

How To Cook:

To Prepare The Paste

  • Add Coriander seeds, Fennel seeds, Cumin seeds, Fenugreek seeds, Black pepper and Red chillies

  • Roast them on Low flame

  • Grind them after they cool down

  • Add Garlic cloves and soaked Tamarind

  • Add 1 tsp Salt

  • Grind it again to make smooth paste

  • Fry the paste in 2 tbsp spoon Ghee

  • Add 2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

  • Fry till the oil separates from paste

Marinate the Chicken with Salt, 1/2 Tsp Turmeric, 250g Curd and juice of a Lemon for at least 3-4 hours.

For Roasting The Chicken:

  • Heat a kadai with1 tbsp ghee

  • Cook till Chicken pieces tenderise

  • Add the paste in the Chicken

  • Add 1 tsp crushed Jaggery

  • Cook until water is absorbed

Garnish with Curry leaves.

Take your taste buds to Karnataka and enjoy the Mangalorean cuisine with hot steamed rice.

