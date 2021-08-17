Chicken Ghee Roast: Spicy Karnataka Dish To Delight Your Senses

Delight your taste buds with this spicy roasted Chicken.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Camera: Zijah Sherwani
Love it or hate it, but this dish from Karnataka will make you cry. Don't say we didn't warn you. The CHICKEN GHEE ROAST, is a traditional recipe from the kitchen of Mangalorean households. Marinated chicken is roasted in ghee and cooked in spicy paste. The paste is prepared by dry roasting spices and grinding them with red chillies. 🌶
INGREDIENTS
2 tbsp Coriander Seeds
2 tsp Fennel Seeds
2 tsp Cumin Seeds
A Pinch of Fenugreek Seeds
1 tsp Black Pepper
10-12 Red Chillies
7 Garlic Cloves
5 Pieces of Soaked Tamarind
1 tsp Salt
2 tbsp Spoon Ghee
2 tsp Kashmiri Chilli Powder
1kg Chicen
1/2 Tsp Turmeric Powder
250g Curd
1 Lemon juice
1 tbsp Ghee
1 tsp Crushed Jaggery
Curry Leaves
How To Cook:
To Prepare The Paste
Add Coriander seeds, Fennel seeds, Cumin seeds, Fenugreek seeds, Black pepper and Red chillies
Roast them on Low flame
Grind them after they cool down
Add Garlic cloves and soaked Tamarind
Add 1 tsp Salt
Grind it again to make smooth paste
Fry the paste in 2 tbsp spoon Ghee
Add 2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
Fry till the oil separates from paste
Marinate the Chicken with Salt, 1/2 Tsp Turmeric, 250g Curd and juice of a Lemon for at least 3-4 hours.
For Roasting The Chicken:
Heat a kadai with1 tbsp ghee
Cook till Chicken pieces tenderise
Add the paste in the Chicken
Add 1 tsp crushed Jaggery
Cook until water is absorbed
Garnish with Curry leaves.
Take your taste buds to Karnataka and enjoy the Mangalorean cuisine with hot steamed rice.
