What Is Patriotism?

We the People

The Preamble of our Constitution starts with 'We the People'. This is important because, before the Constitution was adopted in 1948, a draft was made available to the public. For months there were suggestions and opinions that poured in from across the country.

The drafting committee headed by Dr Ambedkar considered these proposals in detail and often made changes based on them. And it was the changed draft, born out of public participation, that was debated in the Parliament and eventually became our Constitution. The Constitution is intended for everyone. The Preamble, while not legally binding, is what we believe our democracy should be. It talks of JUSTICE - Social, Economic, Political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; EQUALITY - of status and opportunity and to promote them amongst all; and FRATERNITY - assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation. And what does this have to do with patriotism?