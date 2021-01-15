Letter to India: Tell Us How to Rebuild India in 2021

This is the right time to plan ahead on how to rebuild India after a tough 2020, where the pandemic affected 10.5 million Indians, killing more than 1.5 lakh people.

The numbers are still going up, but it’s time to make a fresh start. To get on with the task of reviving India’s economy, regenerate the jobs that were lost during the lockdown, reopen the schools and colleges but with adequate precautions, and rethink the condition of healthcare in India – how it can be made accessible and affordable for everyone. It’s just the right time to restart all over again.

This is the thought behind The Quint’s Republic day campaign called ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’.