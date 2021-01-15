Letter to India: Tell Us How to Rebuild India in 2021

Cameraperson: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
India is launching a mega vaccination drive against COVID19. The vaccine brings with it not just the promise of protection against the novel coronavirus, but also the hope of a new beginning, a better tomorrow.
This is the right time to plan ahead on how to rebuild India after a tough 2020, where the pandemic affected 10.5 million Indians, killing more than 1.5 lakh people.
The numbers are still going up, but it’s time to make a fresh start. To get on with the task of reviving India’s economy, regenerate the jobs that were lost during the lockdown, reopen the schools and colleges but with adequate precautions, and rethink the condition of healthcare in India – how it can be made accessible and affordable for everyone. It’s just the right time to restart all over again.
This is the thought behind The Quint’s Republic day campaign called ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’.
For this campaign, we want you to pitch in. How do you think India can rebuild itself in 2021? It’s not necessary to give a complex policy shift suggestion, it can be as simple as something that can be implemented in your locality, town, village or workspace.
You can send us your suggestions in the form of a text message or an audio or video recording. We’ll put out your messages on The Quint and all its social media platforms.
So send in your ‘Letter to India’. It's time to make ‘Ek Naya Start’.
Write to us or send your audio / video.
Email: myreport@thequint.com
WhatsApp: 9999008335
