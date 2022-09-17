Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urfi Javed Answers Most-Googled Questions About Her

Here's Urfi Javed's response to, "What is your profession?"
Swati Chopra
Urfi Javed answers most-Googled questions about her.

(Photo: The Quint)

Urfi Javed has always been unapologetic about her choices. Be it confidently pulling off her outfits or speaking her mind, Urfi has grabbed a lot of eyeballs recently.

In this video, Urfi answers the 'Most Googled" questions about her. One question is - "Who is Urfi Javed?" In comes her sassy reply, "An icon". Another question goes, "What is Urfi Javed's profession?" To which she responds, "I am a professional savage".

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

