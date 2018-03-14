Stephen Hawking, the Man Who Made Hundreds Write Haikus on Science

Astrophysicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking, who passed away on 14 March, at the age of 76, left behind a stellar body of work and a life of struggle worth storyboarding, that constantly motivates us to be of some cosmic significance in the endless expanse of the universe.

However, it wasn’t just space that interested him. Hawking was vocal about his opinion on several worldly matters – be it social issues or politics – and frequently interacted with his fans and followers on social media.