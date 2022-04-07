7 Stages Every Bollywood Fan Goes Through During a Celebrity Wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has taken over the news before it has even happened, and nobody is surprised. Increasing fuel prices, economic crises, the new COVID-19 variant, and other seemingly more pressing issues have all taken a backseat in the face of this extravagant celebrity wedding.

And who’s complaining? This is one of the biggest and most awaited weddings Bollywood is going to have, and I am ready to have a replay of everything I went through during other similar weddings, be it Anushka and Virat, Sonam and Anand, or even Deepika and Ranveer.