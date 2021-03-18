Zomato Reaches Out as Litti-Chokha Vendor's Story Goes Viral

The internet coming together to extend support to those in need is extremely heart-warming. Earlier this year, an auto driver from Mumbai, Desraj Jodsingh, had received financial help from social media to fund his granddaughter’s education after a post on his struggles had gone viral.

In another such incident, a Twitter thread about a struggling Litti-Chokha vendor from Mumbai has gone viral. Litti-Chokha is a native delicacy of Bihar.

The Twitter user, Priyanshu Diwedi, shared a post about the vendor Yogesh.