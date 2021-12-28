Indians Ordered Over 1 Crore Momos in 2021: Zomato

Indians ordered over 1 crore momos in 2021.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
As 2021 comes to an end, Zomato talked about all the food Indians ordered the most. You might think Indians snacked on samosas or vada pavs more, but as it turns out, Indians all over are huge momo lovers. With over 1 crore momos, we have surely chosen our favourite snack!
According to a post on Zomato's Instagram handle, the food delivery app has come out with a year-end report titled "2021 Meme Rewind and a little bit about how India ordered". The report included facts such as how the app delivered biryani every 2 seconds, how much Indians ordered during the country's cricket matches, and all other kinds of fun information. Check out the post here:
The report also mentioned how Mumbai's famous vada pav was ordered by 32 lakh people, and samosas received almost 73 lakh orders throughout the year.
What did you order the most in 2021?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)