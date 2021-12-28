Did You Spot This Hilarious Detail in the Beckham’s Christmas Photo?

The Beckham family Christmas photo.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Pictures of Victoria and David Beckham's family Christmas celebrations have gone viral for a reason you won't be able to imagine. Posing alongside their four children, the couple is seen all decked up as they enjoy the holidays. However, fans have spotted one not-so-perfect detail in this seemingly perfect photo.
David Beckham was seen standing on his toes in the picture while posing with standing beside his son Romeo. There isn't ever a situation where David Beckham looks less than perfect, so we don't know why he had to resort to this. But the internet has found this little detail in the picture and cannot stop obsessing over it now. Check it out here:
Don't see it? Here's a close-up:
Here are some reactions: