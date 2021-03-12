Zomato Delivery Exec Claims Woman Hurt Herself With Her Own Ring

On 9 March, a woman from Bengaluru, Hitesha Chandranee, posted a video on Instagram accusing a Zomato delivery executive of assaulting her.

Following that, Zomato issued a statement saying they are investigating the matter. The company has also suspended the delivery partner till the investigation is completed.

Now, the delivery executive, Kamaraj, has spoken up and denied all the claims made by Chandranee.

In an interview with The News Minute, Kamaraj said, "She threw slippers at me and started hitting me. When she was hitting me, I tried to defend myself by using my hand to shield her blows. When she tried to push my hand away, she accidentally hit herself with her finger, which led to the bleeding".