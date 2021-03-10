Bengaluru Woman Alleges Zomato Delivery Exec Hurt Her, Posts Video

According to the video posted by her, she placed an order at 3.30 pm which was supposed to be delivered by 4.30 pm, but since she did not receive her order on time, she got in touch with Zomato’s customer support asking them to either waive off the charges for the order or cancel the order.

When the delivery executive arrived, she asked him to wait as she was speaking to a customer care representative, which is when she says he started abusing her.

“The Zomato delivery guy came and he was so rude. I don’t usually open the door because of Shushi [her pet dog] and I opened the door a little and through the small slit I asked him to wait because I was conversing with Zomato’s customer support,” Hitesha says in the video. “I gave him a choice saying I do not need the order so you can take it, I am okay. But he refused to take the order back and he started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.’ So, it was really threatening for me and I tried to shut my door but he pushed the door, took my order from the table, that is he entered my home and punched me on my face so that I don’t get back to him, and he ran away,” she said in the video.