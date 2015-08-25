You Don’t Share Your Onam Sadhya! Except Maybe With These 5 Mallus

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 25 August 2015 to mark Onam celebrations. We’re bringing it back this year to get you off to a festive start.)

Okay, quick word association game.

One, two, three, GO – ‘Onam’

Prathaman Boat Race Pappadam KaikuththukaLi Aviyal Theyyam Parippu Sambar-KaaLan-OLan-Eriseri-Thoran-Uperi-Puliyinchi-GASTRONOMIC ECSTASY!!!!!

Sorry about that. I started off alternating a Sadhya item with a festive tradition in my mind. After the first two, I couldn’t get past the ‘Sadhya’.

(pregnant pause)

Did you just ask what a ‘Sadhya’ is?

<face palm>