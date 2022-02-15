Woman’s Story of Finding Love at 73 Wins Hearts, Gets 1 Million Likes on Twitter

Carol Hack shares story of finding love at 73.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AttyCarolRN)
Each year on Valentine's day, a lot of unique and different stories of love are shared online, and while they are all heartwarming, this particular heartwarming story from Twitter is going viral. Carol Hack, a 73-year-old from Ventura, California spoke about how she found love after leaving her cheating husband.
A nurse and attorney by profession, Hack writes, "Life is so strange. After nearly four decades of marriage, I never expected to be single again at 70. And I certainly didn’t expect to find true love at the age of 73 in the middle of a pandemic! And now this!" She is now engaged and has shared a picture of his ring as well.
She also spoke about how she divorced her husband of 40 years, and joined dating website Match at 70. After nearly three years, she started seeing a professor who shared the same interests as her, and they finally got engaged.
The post has more than 1.1 million likes on Twitter, and elated users have congratulated her. Some have spoken about how Carol's story gives them hope, while others have shared their own stories of finding love at unconventional ages. Here are some reactions:
After the post went viral, she posted another tweet about how overwhelming the response has been.
