Woman's Face Peels After Following Viral TikTok Hack To Poach Eggs In Microwave

Woman's Face Peels After Following Viral 'Poached Egg In Microwave' TikTok Hack
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
A woman's attempt to cook eggs in the microwave following a viral TikTok trend has taken a horrifying turn. Shafia Bashir, a 37-year-old, suffered skin peeling from her face when the eggs exploded during the cooking process.
She had been trying to make a poached egg using the widely circulating recipe when disaster struck, according to a report in Independent.
Now, Bashir is warning others against following the trend and attempting the popular dish. She described being in "absolute agony" following the incident.
Shafia Bashir's after the accident
The incident occurred when Bashir placed the eggs in a mug filled with boiling water and then microwaved them for a few minutes. When she touched the egg with a cold spoon, it erupted violently, scalding the right side of her face.
Bashir expressed that it was the most excruciating pain she had ever experienced. "It was a terrifying time for me. I was in absolute agony," she shared with Independent.
After the incident, she immediately ran her face under the tap and later sought treatment at the emergency department of a hospital. The burning sensation lasted for about 12 hours.
"My face has healed now, luckily with no scars. I used Vaseline, Sudocrem, whatever I could get my hands on," Bashir reportedly stated.
According to Metro, this was not her first time following the TikTok hack. She had been preparing the dish for three years, using the same method before the accident on 12 May.
Traumatized by the incident, Bashir has vowed never to eat an egg again.
The British Medical Journal has previously highlighted the need for clear warnings on microwave ovens regarding the dangers of exploding eggs. Cooking shelled eggs in a microwave can be hazardous as the casing retains heat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)