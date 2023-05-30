Woman's Face Peels After Following Viral TikTok Hack To Poach Eggs In Microwave

A woman's attempt to cook eggs in the microwave following a viral TikTok trend has taken a horrifying turn. Shafia Bashir, a 37-year-old, suffered skin peeling from her face when the eggs exploded during the cooking process.

She had been trying to make a poached egg using the widely circulating recipe when disaster struck, according to a report in Independent.

Now, Bashir is warning others against following the trend and attempting the popular dish. She described being in "absolute agony" following the incident.