Woman Wins Hearts Online By Building Makeshift Shelters For Stray Dogs

Woman Wins Hearts Online For Building Makeshift Shelters For Stray Dogs
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
In heartwarming news that netizens cannot get enough of, a clip that has gone viral shows a woman assuring that stray dogs have a comfortable winter, by making makeshift shelters for them. She belongs to a stray dog shelter house called Stray Talk India, which assists stray animals throughout harsh winter conditions.
Check the now-viral video here:
Since uploading, the Instagram reel has garnered 12.7K likes and 135 comments. While most netizens are showering the woman with love and support for helping out voiceless stray dogs during the bitingly cold winters, some Instagram users are also concerned about the makeshift shelters being stolen. Many have even shared their own accounts of services they undertook for stray dogs like dressing them up, collaring them - only to have people steal them the next day.
Check out what netizens are saying here:
