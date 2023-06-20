Woman Using Hair Straightener Inside Delhi Metro Divides Desi Twitter
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
The Delhi metro has become a hotbed for unusual incidents, and the latest addition to the list has left split the internet. In a video shared on Twitter with the caption, "From bedroom to dressing table", a woman can be seen using a hair straightener inside a crowded metro coach, amidst nonchalant passengers.
The footage captured the woman plugging her hair straightener into the charging port typically designated for phones and laptops.
While some social media users criticized or poked fun at the woman's behavior, others sympathized with her. One user commented under the now-viral clip, "Passengers of Delhi Metro appear to be getting out of control ! Appears both parents and schools failed to teach basic decency and public etiquette !" while another defended her, "This is much much better than earlier ones. We don’t know her personal life, she may be busy, may be her place did not had electricity when she was getting ready so she got creative. This is still better".
