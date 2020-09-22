Watch: Woman Trips & Falls Into a Suitcase, Twitter Says RIP Logic

Indian TV soaps are a gift that simply keeps giving. From using Scotch Brite scrubs instead of a defibilitator to Gopi Bahu washing the laptop, Indian television serials have given us gems. Now here's another one.

Recently, a clip from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has gone viral.

Bear with me while I try to explain the clip..

One of the characters, played by TV actor Helly Shah, accidentally trips on a suitcase, hits her head against the wall, and falls into the suitcase. Somehow, the suitcase is zipped and we see a person carrying and dumping it into the swimming pool. Meanwhile, another character in the show, played by Rrahul Sudhir, is looking for the woman trapped in the suitcase.

Hard to believe?

Watch it for yourself.