But First, a Selfie: Woman Takes Photo While Car Sinks in Icy Water

A woman was seen taking a selfie as her car sunk in icy water in Ottawa, Canada.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
We've all done crazy things for a good selfie, but this woman from Canada really took it up a notch when she decided to take a selfie even as her car was sinking in a pond of icy water.
Captured in a video taken from Rideau river in the suburb of Manotick, the woman has not been identified yet. Only videos and pictures of her standing on the car as people around her try to rescue her are going viral.
She was later rescued by a few locals who were quick to think on their feet and rescue her using a kayak. Ottawa Police shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Thankfully no injuries and an amazing job by local residents saving the driver by using a kayak and quick safe thinking."
The woman was not injured during the accident, and she even refused to be assessed by paramedics who had arrived at the scene.
