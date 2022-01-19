‘Brijesh I’ll Kill You’: Woman’s Rants While Paragliding Go Viral Online

Woman rants while paragliding.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
There are some people who enjoy adventure sports, and then there is this woman, who hates them with a passion. In a video that is raging onling right now, it is seen how a woman is paragliding and is visibly scared while doing so.
In the two-minute clip that is pure entertainment, she curses her husband (who presumably forced her to do this activity), regrets getting married to him in the first place, and keeps worrying about how she's going to fall down.
"My husband is terrible. He's so terrible. He pushes me even on the zipline. Why did I ever get married?!" she is heard saying. She even refuses to open her eyes mid-air, covering them with her hand, while the instructor keeps telling her how all of this is getting recorded. But why tell you when we can show you? Check out the clip here:
The video was enjoyed by a lot of netizens online. It also reminded them of a similar video that went viral earlier of a man who kept asking the instructor to get done with the activity. He kept saying, "100-200 jyada le le par land kara de." (Take 100-200 Rs extra, but please land this).
Check out reactions from Twitter here:
