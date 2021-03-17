Woman Screams While Paragliding; Reminds Us of 'Land Kara De' Man

Paragliding and skydiving are things on almost everyone’s bucket lists. However, some regret it the moment they go for these adventures and the recorded version can be hilarious.

A video of a woman paragliding while shooting her experience has gone viral. The internet is in splits after watching the video.

The woman can be heard screaming ‘Bhaiya dheere chalao’ and ‘bhaiya mujhe utaar do.’ By the end of the video the woman is almost in tears.

Watch the video here: