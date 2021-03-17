Woman Onboard Indigo Flight Gives Birth To a Baby Girl

A woman on board an Indigo flight gave birth to a babygirl on 16 March. A co-passenger and doctor on board delivered the baby mid-air. The moment the mother-to-be raised an alarm, the cabin crew rushed to help the woman.

Indigo issued a statement that on the 16th morning that flight 6E 469 which took off from Bengaluru, landed in Jaipur after a delivery that happened on the flight.

Dr Subahana Nazir was the doctor who helped deliver the baby. The cabin crew and the doctor together managed to successfully deliver the baby.