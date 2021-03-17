Woman Onboard Indigo Flight Gives Birth To a Baby Girl

A woman on board an Indigo flight gave birth to a babygirl on 16 March. A co-passenger and doctor on board delivered the baby mid-air. The moment the mother-to-be raised an alarm, the cabin crew rushed to help the woman.
Indigo issued a statement that on the 16th morning that flight 6E 469 which took off from Bengaluru, landed in Jaipur after a delivery that happened on the flight.
Dr Subahana Nazir was the doctor who helped deliver the baby. The cabin crew and the doctor together managed to successfully deliver the baby.
The airline said in its statement that ‘Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby and mother are stable now.’
They also extended gratitude to the doctor for his timely help and the cabin crew which stepped up at the moment.
In October 2020, a similar instance had occurred where a baby boy was born on another Indigo flight which was going from Delhi to Bengalurur. Fortunately, a doctor was also onboard that flight which assisted the delivery.
Published: 17 Mar 2021,04:33 PM IST