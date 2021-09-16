Indore Woman Dances on Road for Instagram Video, Booked by Police

Indore woman booked for dancing on the road for Instagram video.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@ShreyaKalraa)
Shreya Kalra, a woman from Indore, was recently booked for dancing in the middle of a road for an Instagram video. Dressed in black clothes, she was seen running across the road as soon as the cars halted after the red signal showed, and followed it by doing a dance routine on the zebra crossing.
As commuters and bystanders looked at her in bewilderment, she continued dancing to the song 'Woman' by Doja Cat, a song that is also popular on Instagram as a reels trend.
The video, filmed at Rajoma Square has landed Kalra in trouble. She has been booked by the Madhya Pradesh police for violating traffic laws. After she started gaining criticism online too, she edited the caption of her Instagram post and wrote, "Please do not break the rules - red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I'm dancing," urging users to wear their masks at all times.
However, despite everything, she found the humour in the situation and jokes about it too.
This isn't the first time an influencer or user has landed in trouble for doing bizarre things to create content online. Earlier in July, an influencer, Iffy Khan, got in trouble for faking his suicide to make a YouTube video, and was even arrested for the same.
