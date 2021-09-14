This US Company Will Pay a Lucky Employee Rs 95,000 to Watch Horror Movies

This research is being conducted to determine whether the budget of horror movies impacts the viewing experience of the audience. The company will use a Fitbit to track and monitor the heartbeat of the person and come to a conclusion according to its readings.

"In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones," the release said, adding that, “You’ll help us discover whether or not a movie’s budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies."

