With Its ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ Video, Mumbai Police Is Winning Hearts Once Again

Mumbai Police releases new Nirbhaya Squad video.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
One the occasion of Republic Day, Mumbai Police released a video promoting its 'Nirbhaya Squad,' a department of the police that patrols the city especially for the assistance of women.
The squad ensures the safety of women in the city, and any woman feeling threatened only has to dial 103 to get help. The video promotes this practice and talks about how the 'Nirbhaya Squad' is at women's service 24x7. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the short 2-minute clip is winning hearts on Twitter. Check it out here:
Right from celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee to Alia Bhatt and Anup Soni, a lot of people have appreciated the Mumbai Police's constant efforts to help women out and ensure their safety. Check out some reactions here:
The Mumbai Police has been known for creating awareness around such topics, be it related to COVID-19 norms or the safety of women, their campaigns are always a step ahead and a break from the usual. They use memes and current trends to send a message effectively, and Twitter is a fan.
