Wishes Pour In as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby girl, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021. They made the announcement on their website on June 6. The new addition to the family is named after her great-grandmother Her Majesty The Queen, since "Lilibet" is her 'family nickname'.
Her middle name is a tribute to her grandmother Diana, The Princess of Wales. Users on Twitter have been over the moon following the announcement and many have celebrated the birth of Lili by wishing Harry and Meghan congratulations.
This is Meghan and Harry's second child. Meghan gave birth to their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019.
