Harry, Meghan's Newborn Baby Named After Queen Elizabeth & Diana

Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, whom she and Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana, as per a report by Reuters. The couple's first child Archie was born in 2019.

Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday, 4 June, at California's Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family", the statement added.