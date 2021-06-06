Harry, Meghan's Newborn Baby Named After Queen Elizabeth & Diana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child.
Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, whom she and Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana, as per a report by Reuters. The couple's first child Archie was born in 2019.
Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday, 4 June, at California's Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," Harry and Meghan said in a statement.
"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family", the statement added.
The press secretary further informed that both Meghan and the baby are fine and they have returned home.
Lilibet was Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname.
Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from Royal duties last year and have been living in the United States since.
Published: 06 Jun 2021,11:13 PM IST