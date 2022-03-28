Oscars 2022: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock for Joke on Jada; Twitter Reacts

The Oscars is all about cinema and the red carpet but this year’s edition has the Internet buzzing over something else– Will Smith and Chris Rock’s altercation on stage. Chris was on stage to present the Oscar for ‘Best Documentary Feature’ and made a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head after which Will Smith got on stage and hit Chris.

While several viewers have posted videos of the part that followed the altercation being muted out, in some uncensored versions available online, Will can be heard saying, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**ing mouth!”