Oscars 2022 Live: CODA Wins Best Picture; Jessica Chastain is Best Actor

The 94th Academy Awards are being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.
Updated:

Oscar 2022 94th Academy Awards Live News Updates:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Oscar 2022 94th Academy Awards Live News Updates:

The 94th Academy Awards have returned to the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles and are being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, Jane Campion's The Power of The Dog has received the most number of nominations. With 12 nods, it is the first film by a female director to have been nominated in multiple categories. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has received 10 nominations. The Timothée Chalamet-Zendaya starrer has won six Oscars so far.

The Academy had announced that the ceremony will be shortened this year as the winners for eight categories will be announced before the televised program.

The Co-Hosts Arrive

Hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes arrive at the venue.

Best Sound - Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett win Best Sound for Dune.

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball bags an Oscar in the category.

Best Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper wins Best Animated Short Film.

Best Live Action Short Film

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed win for The Long Goodbye.

Best Music (Original Score)

Hans Zimmer wins for Dune.

Best Editing

Joe Walker gets an Oscar for Dune.

Best Production Design

Dune wins in this category too.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Oscars 2022.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose wins for West Side Story. Ariana thanked Rita Moreno in her Oscar speech. Rita played Anita in the 1979 film.

Dune Bags The Oscar For Best Sound

Best Cinematography

Greig Fraser wins an Oscar for Dune.

Dune Bags Another Oscar For Best Visual Effects

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

Encanto Wins Best Animated Feature

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature for Encanto.

Troy Kotsur Wins Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur wins an Oscar for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for CODA.

'Drive My Car' Wins Best International Feature Film Award

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's film Drive My Car wins the Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category. The other nominees were - Flee (Denmark), The Hand of God (Italy), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) and The Worst Person in the World (Norway).

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan wins the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Cruella.

'Belfast' Wins Best Original Screenplay Award

Kenneth Branagh wins an Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay for Belfast.

'CODA' Wins Best Adapted Screenplay Award

The Oscar for the Best Adapted Screenplay goes to Sian Heder for CODA. Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter and The Power of the Dog were the other nominees.

Billie Eilish Performs 'No Time to Die'

The singer performs her Oscar-nominated original song, 'No Time to Die', at the award ceremony.

'Summer of Soul' Wins Best Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul (... Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) wins Best Documentary Feature. Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh's much-talked about documentary from India, Writing With Fire, was nominated in the category.

The Godfather Receives a Special Honour

Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro take the stage as The Godfather is honoured on completing 50 years.

Will Smith Takes a Swing at Chris Rock

Chris Rock poked fun at the need for Will Smith to win Best Actor and then pointed to Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and referenced the film G.I. Jane. Jada has a medical condition and the joke didn't go down well with Will.

Will Smith then confronted Chris Rock on stage in what appeared to be jovial, but then the audio cut and the camera panned to Smith, who appeared to mouth for Rock to keep Pinkett Smith's name out of his presentation.

Best Original Song

The Oscar for Best Original Song goes to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for 'No Time to Die' from the Bond film, No Time to Die.

Jane Campion Wins an Oscar

Jane Campion wins an Oscar for Best Directing for The Power of the Dog.

Will Smith Bags The Best Actor Award

Will Smith receives the Best Actor Award in a Leading Role for his role in King Richard.

Jessica Chastain Wins Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

CODA Wins Best Picture

The Oscars for the Best Picture goes to CODA.

Published: 27 Mar 2022,05:25 AM IST
