Oscars 2022 Live: CODA Wins Best Picture; Jessica Chastain is Best Actor

Oscar 2022 94th Academy Awards Live News Updates: Jessica Chastain, CODA win Oscars.
The 94th Academy Awards have returned to the Dolby theatre in Los Angeles and are being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, Jane Campion's The Power of The Dog has received the most number of nominations. With 12 nods, it is the first film by a female director to have been nominated in multiple categories. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has received 10 nominations. The Timothée Chalamet-Zendaya starrer has won six Oscars so far.
The Academy had announced that the ceremony will be shortened this year as the winners for eight categories will be announced before the televised program.
Hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes arrive at the venue.
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett win Best Sound for Dune.
The Queen of Basketball bags an Oscar in the category.
The Windshield Wiper wins Best Animated Short Film.
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed win for The Long Goodbye.
Hans Zimmer wins for Dune.
Joe Walker gets an Oscar for Dune.
Dune wins in this category too.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Oscars 2022.
Ariana DeBose wins for West Side Story. Ariana thanked Rita Moreno in her Oscar speech. Rita played Anita in the 1979 film.
The Oscar for the Best Sound goes to Dune. The award was given before the ceremony began. The pre-recorded bit was telecast during the LIVE.
Greig Fraser wins an Oscar for Dune.
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature for Encanto.
Troy Kotsur wins an Oscar for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for CODA.
Ryusuke Hamaguchi's film Drive My Car wins the Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category. The other nominees were - Flee (Denmark), The Hand of God (Italy), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) and The Worst Person in the World (Norway).
Jenny Beavan wins the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Cruella.
Kenneth Branagh wins an Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay for Belfast.
The Oscar for the Best Adapted Screenplay goes to Sian Heder for CODA. Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter and The Power of the Dog were the other nominees.
The singer performs her Oscar-nominated original song, 'No Time to Die', at the award ceremony.
Summer of Soul (... Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) wins Best Documentary Feature. Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh's much-talked about documentary from India, Writing With Fire, was nominated in the category.
Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro take the stage as The Godfather is honoured on completing 50 years.
Chris Rock poked fun at the need for Will Smith to win Best Actor and then pointed to Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and referenced the film G.I. Jane. Jada has a medical condition and the joke didn't go down well with Will.
Will Smith then confronted Chris Rock on stage in what appeared to be jovial, but then the audio cut and the camera panned to Smith, who appeared to mouth for Rock to keep Pinkett Smith's name out of his presentation.
The Oscar for Best Original Song goes to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for 'No Time to Die' from the Bond film, No Time to Die.
Jane Campion wins an Oscar for Best Directing for The Power of the Dog.
Will Smith receives the Best Actor Award in a Leading Role for his role in King Richard.
Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
The Oscars for the Best Picture goes to CODA.
