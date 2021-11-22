Wife Joins Indian Army as a Tribute to Martyred Husband 3 Years After His Death

Jyoti Nainwal with her children.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@sonalgoelias)
Deepak Nainwal, an army officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir lost his life after taking three bullets in 2018 during an operation. After a 40-day struggle, Nainwal succumbed to his wounds, leaving behind his wife and two children. Now, his wife, Jyoti Nainwal has joined the army as a tribute to her husband's sacrifice.
On 20 November, she was commissioned into the Indian Army at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai as a lieutenant. "He (Deepak) gifted us a life of pride which I am trying to carry forward. I’d like to thank my husband’s regiment. They stand with me at every step and treat me like a daughter. For brave women, I’d like to become a mother not for ‘janm’ (birth) but for ‘karm’ (deed), and whatever I live for, will be a gift to my children," said Lieutenant Jyoti in a statement to ANI.
She passed the SSC exams earlier this year and will be the first in her family to join the army. 178 other cadets, including 29 women, passed out with her from the Officers Training Academy.
Here's how users on the internet congratulated Lieutenant Jyoti.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)