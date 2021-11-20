Kerala Tea Seller, Famous for World Tours With Wife, Passes Away at 71

K R Vijayan, famous tea seller and globetrotter, passed away at the age of 71.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)
K R Vijayan, a tea seller from Kochi, was famous for using his life savings and taking trips all around the world with his wife. After roaming 26 countries and having some of the best adventures, Vijayan has passed away at the age of 71, according to his family. His demise occurred due to a heart attack on Friday, 19 November.
Owner of Sri Balaji Coffee House in Kochi, Vijayan and his wife saved Rs 300 each day and took their first abroad to Israel in 2007. What followed was a lifetime of seeing the world and experiencing new places, all by running a humble tea shop.
Vijayan and his wife Mohana also took small loans to fund their trips. After their adventures went viral, they even managed to get sponsorships from industrialist Anand Mahindra who helped paid for their travels in Australia.
The last trip the couple took was on 21 October when they visited Russia for a week.
"Kerala Tourism salutes K R Vijayan (Balaji), the intrepid traveller who embarked on his final journey today. The many milestones in his life and his courage to travel off the beaten track will always be remembered," wrote the official page of Kerala Tourism while announcing Vijayan's demise.
Vijayan is survived by his wife, two daughters, and three grandchildren.
