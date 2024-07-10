'Why Arrive In Baniyan?': People On Justin Bieber's Look For Ambani Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivites saw an extravagant lineup of international pop artists such as Rihanna, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and most recently, Justin Bieber.

According to Hindustan Times, Bieber reportedly received a staggering 10 million USD (approximately Rs 83 crores) for his performance at the couple’s Sangeet ceremony. One might expect that after such a hefty paycheck, the international star would arrive accompanied by his entourage, dressed in impeccable attire.