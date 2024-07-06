Watch: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Endearing Video With Their Grandkids

advertisement
People would definitely have found it tough to not come across visuals from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. However, there’s one video, featuring Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, that stood out.
The video opens with the duo sitting in a car accompanied by their four grandkids Aadiya, Prithvi, Veda, and Krishna with the iconic ‘Chakke Mein Chakka, Chakke Pe Gaadi’ song from the 1968 film Brahmachari playing in the background.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on 12 August in Mumbai. The couple hosted several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, and Salman Khan at their sangeet on Friday (5 July).
