Who Is Sneha Dubey, the Diplomat Who Slammed Pakistan at the UN?

An IFS (Indian Foreign Services) officer, Dubey is an avid traveller with a keen hankering in global affairs. She has forged history by being the first in her family to join the government services in the 2012 batch.

After completing her schooling from Goa, she graduated from Pune's Fergusson College and went on to pursue her MPhil in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. She managed to clear the civil services exam in her very first attempt.

Her father works at a multinational company, and her mother is a teacher.

Soon after her selection in the IFS, she even worked at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as an Under Secretary. Before that, she also served as Third Secretary at the Embassy for India in Madrid.