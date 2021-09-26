Who Is Sneha Dubey, the Diplomat Who Slammed Pakistan at the UN?

Sneha Dubey, the First Secretary at the United Nations General Assembly.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
You might know her for her iron-clad speech at the UN in response to Imran Khan's statements about Pakistan being "a victim." In her response at the United Nations General Assembly, Dubey, India's First Secretary said, “Pakistan holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UNSC (United Nations Security Council). Osama Bin Laden got shelter in Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan leadership glorifies him as a martyr."
She also smalled Khan for "spewing falsehoods" about India in front of the world. In her reply, she also spoke about how India is a pluralistic democracy that has housed a lot of minorities.
Her response, backed by a confidence and courage that is rare among young diplomants such as herself, has been lauded back home. A lot of people took to social media to praise Dubey's words and the way she structured her response.
An IFS (Indian Foreign Services) officer, Dubey is an avid traveller with a keen hankering in global affairs. She has forged history by being the first in her family to join the government services in the 2012 batch.
After completing her schooling from Goa, she graduated from Pune's Fergusson College and went on to pursue her MPhil in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. She managed to clear the civil services exam in her very first attempt.
Her father works at a multinational company, and her mother is a teacher.
Soon after her selection in the IFS, she even worked at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as an Under Secretary. Before that, she also served as Third Secretary at the Embassy for India in Madrid.
In her retort, she also called Pakistan an "arsonist disguising itself as a firefighter," words of courage for which she has garnered praise all over social media platforms.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined