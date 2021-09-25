Osama Bin Laden Glorified As Martyr In Pakistan: India At United Nations

Dubey also emphasised India's position that it wanted friendly relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan. However, she said that "it is for Islamabad to work sincerely towards creating a conducive atmosphere by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible actions to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner".

She further spoke about the rights of minorities in Pakistan.

“This is a regime where anti-semitism is normalised by its leadership and even justified. Dissenting voices are muzzled daily, and enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings are well documented", Dubey said.

“Pluralism is a concept which is very difficult to understand for Pakistan which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring for high offices of the State. The least they could do is introspect before exposing themselves to ridicule on the world stage", she added.

India's statement comes as Prime Minister Modi visited the United States, holding meetings with US President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and other important political and business leaders.

(With inputs from Indian Express)