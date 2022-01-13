Who Is Shantanu Naidu, the Man Seen With Ratan Tata in His Viral Birthday Video?

It was during his work with Ratan Tata that Shantanu realized how hesitant India's youth is when it comes to embracing start-up culture. "Shantanu realized the immense fear and lack of direction young students in India faced in Entrepreneurship," reads an excerpt from the Motopaws website.

Naidu decided to help with this by starting 'On Your Sparks' an initiative where he hosted webinars for youngsters and give them tips on how to begin their start-up journey. Though motivational stories and real-life incidents, he aimed to shape India's start-up culture for the youth.

He charged his attendees for the webinar, the proceeds of which went directly to Motopaws. Today, Motopaws operats in 20 cities across 4 countries, and its presence continues to grow.