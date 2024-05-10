What's Stopping Young Voters From Casting Their Votes In The Lok Sabha Polls?

India is a young nation with 50 per cent of its population below the age of 25 years, as per UNFPA. So it does not come as a surprise that the youth have a significant sway in the 2024 general elections. However, that would only be possible if they decide to vote or, in fact, have the inclination to.

The Election Commission of India released data stating that less than 40 per cent of voters between the age of 18 and 19 have registered for the 2024 elections across India. The lowest rates of enrolment are in Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

This may set alarm bells ringing for many, especially when the younger generation form a large part of the demographic who have previously played a central role in the previous two Lok Sabha elections.