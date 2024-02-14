Valentine's Day: Are Conflicting Political Views a Dating Deal-Breaker?

According to Gallup data in the US, in 2023, women aged 18 to 30 are now 30 percentage points more liberal than men in the same age group, and this gap has widened over the past six years. The study was also conducted in South Korea, the UK, and Germany. Although no data is available from India, the study states that there is a global political divide in urban centres emerging between young men and women that was not present before.

For instance, Vidushi (name changed), 24, currently studying at a university in the US, also mutually parted ways with her partner after she realised that he thought, “all left-wing movements are left-wing terrorism.”

The decision to part ways was mutual as the gaping divide in their foundational values on politics would not be easy to bridge.